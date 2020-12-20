The Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a burglary that happened earlier this month.
On Dec. 5, the EPD received a report from the owner of a rental property under renovation reporting the theft of $3,800 worth of appliances from the garage of the residence, located in the 1800 block of Surrey Lane, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.
Sometime between Dec. 2 and 4 is when the items were taken, the owner of the property said in the release. The items include a stainless steel Whirlpool 27-inch wall oven, a stainless steel Whirlpool refrigerator, a stainless steel Whirlpool 30-inch electric glass cook top, a stainless steel Whirlpool microwave and a stacked Whirlpool washer and dryer.
Anyone with information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of this, or any other, crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 go to www.enid.org/police and submit a tip anonymously, or text a tip to 847411, typing “EPDTIP” and a message.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify or be identified.
Apple iPhone users may go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” Android users can go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
