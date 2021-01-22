Enid Police Department is asking for the public’s help on a reported incident breaking and entering that occurred in the 2000 block of West Cherokee early Friday.
At 12:55 a.m. Friday, Officer Gage Houston took a report of the breaking and entering. A person with a backpack was seen running from the residence heading north on Grant, according to EPD.
EPD is asking other residents in the area to contact the department if they saw anyone around the time or if any home video surveillance systems caught anyone around that time.
The case number for the case is 2021-598, and anyone with information can call EPD at (580) 242-7000 with information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.