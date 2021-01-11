Vandalism EPD

Enid Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a man wanted in relation to a Jan. 2 vandalism of a local business in the 300 block of West Cherokee. (Photo provided)

 Photo provided

Enid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in reference to a vandalism of a local business on Jan. 2.

According to the EPD in its "Crime of the Week" video, video surveillance showed that at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 2, a man approached the door of the business in the 300 block of West Cherokee and drew an obscene image on the door.

Officers took the report of the vandalism on Jan. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or go to www.enid.org/police and submit a tip anonymously, or text a tip to 847411, typing “EPDTIP” and a message.

Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify or be identified.

Apple iPhone users also may go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” Android users can go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD."

