ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is asking for the public's help regarding a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred on the night of Feb. 12.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, but a residence in the 300 block of East Illinois was damaged, according to an EPD press release.
The victim was unable to give a detailed description of the vehicle involved in the shooting but did say the vehicle had a sticker of a stick-figure family on the back glass, according to the release.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, knows of the vehicle's whereabouts or has other information about the vehicle is asked to message EPD on Facebook, call the department at (580) 242-7000 or text "EPDTIP" to 847411. The case number is 2022-1202.
