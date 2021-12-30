ENID, Okla. — Two Enid Police Department officers received praise on social media after one of the two went into the lake at Meadowlake Park to rescue a seemingly stranded dog.
On the evening of Dec. 23, Field Training Officer Shawn Aebi and Officer Kevin Rodriguez had been out on patrol when they responded to a call at Meadowlake, according to an EPD Facebook post. The caller said two dogs had been chasing ducks at the park when one of the two "rascals" swam out to the footer of the railroad bridge crossing the lake and appeared to be stuck.
A handful of people had been on the shore attempting to coax the dog, a two-year-old named Petey, to shore when the officers arrived. Aebi said some of the plans discussed to rescue the pooch included using either a canoe, kayak or paddleboat.
Rodriguez, who has a "huge soft spot" when it comes to animals, went to his home a few blocks away to change into a T-shirt and a pair of jeans so he could walk out to rescue Petey.
"I wasn't going to let that baby sit out there in the cold," he said. "If I got cold and wet doing it, so be it, but I wanted to try."
As Rodriguez entered the cold water and got closer to the footer of the bridge, Petey swam back toward the shore.
Both dogs were returned to their owner, Makayla Hawkins, and Rodriguez got to take a shower in the middle of his shift.
Aebi also was a proud FTO that night "with very dry socks."
"I told the owner, 'We're not leaving until we get the dog out of there,'" Aebi said. "We all love animals, and to most of us, that dog sitting out there ... is not really that much different than a kid out there. We wanted to get the dog out of there safely, just as much as much as we would with anybody else."
Comments on EPD's Facebook post about the incident praised both officers for their efforts to help rescue Petey.
Hawkins' mother Melanie Bishop said in a Facebook message that Aebi and Rodriguez were amazing, caring and compassionate, and she could tell they were animal lovers, saying they were "definitely heroes in this story."
"It's so nice to see our local law enforcement care just as much about our fur babies," Bishop said in the message. "They went above and beyond, and we are grateful for them. Two outstanding officers who we can't thank enough."
