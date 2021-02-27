Uniformed officers with Enid Police Department this week began sporting a new look that changes the way they carry their equipment.
The department received new external ballistic armor vests that allow officers to take a significant amount of weight off their belts, which reduces the risk of long-term injuries, specifically to the back, and increases officer welfare, said Capt. Gary Fuxa.
According to a research project conducted by Eau Claire (Wisc.) Police Department, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic, load-bearing vests distribute the weight of police equipment more effectively and put less strain on the hips and lower back compared to the traditional duty belt.
“Nationwide, they’ve seen a large reduction in back injuries for officers, so anything we can do to make our officers more comfortable and more safe — that’s what we’re gonna do,” Fuxa said.
The new vests’ main function is the ballistic carrier for the armor, and the vests were issued along with an emergency medical kit, lightweight badges and ballistic plating, according to EPD.
Fuxa said when the research study came out, EPD looked at the different designs, talked with other police departments that had the vests and performed its own wear tests. One EPD officer even wore the vest for about a year or two before the department implemented the vests.
Before, officers carried most of their equipment, including handguns, duty magazines, handcuffs, radios and trauma kits, on their duty belts — typically over 20 pounds worth of equipment, according to the study.
“That adds up to a lot of weight, especially if you have to run after somebody or you’re getting in and out of a car,” Fuxa said. “Over time, that can have some detrimental effects on your body.”
The weight of the new vests will depend on how big the ballistic panels and trauma plates are, Fuxa said.
One of the researchers, Dr. Jeff Janot, said in an article from UW System that even though the vests weigh more, “the weight is more evenly distributed so there is less strain on the hips and lower back.”
Previously, officers would wear bulletproof vests under their uniform shirt, but with the new vests, Fuxa said officers will wear a new, more breathable shirt that is made for external carriers.
Fuxa said the standard is to get new vests every five years, and EPD applies for a grant for ballistic armor that covers a portion of the cost.
In the research study, 15 Eau Claire Police Department officers who volunteered as participants were divided into two groups, the duty belt group and the load-bearing vest group, for three months, and after that period, they switched groups for the next three months.
During the study, researchers collected the following information on the officers: a biometric screening involving measures of aerobic fitness, body composition, blood cholesterol, blood pressure, core endurance and spine range of motion; a lower back pain questionnaire; a daily journal reporting on lower back and overall discomfort; physical activity and sedentary time while officers were on duty as measured by accelerometers; and informed consent for the results to be shared.
Based on the study, researchers concluded that using load-bearing carrier vests may have “short- and long-term health and wellness benefits for officers.”
Once those who participated in the study provided feedback on functionality, fit, durability and any other issues, the ECPD officers researched different load-bearing vest carrier options, and Bluestone Safety developed a vest carrier that met the officers’ needs.
Fuxa said EPD’s new vests still are in an “evaluation phase” so officers have the chance to experiment with the vests a little more, and although it’s still too early in this phase to get a lot of feedback, some that he’s heard so far has been to add small pouches for cellphones and notebooks.
“How do they like their vest to be configured? What patches are going to be more adaptable? What’s going to be more useful for them?” Fuxa said. “That’s what we’re doing right now. It’s just an evaluation phase. We’re getting feedback from the guys … Whatever is convenient, whatever is going to be functional and safe — that’s what we’re going to go with.”
