ENID, Okla. — Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, Enid Police Department took six reports of vehicle burglaries, resulting in nine firearms being stolen.
Officers took five of the six reports on Nov. 30. Three of them were in the 2700 block of North Van Buren, and the other two occurred in the 4100 block of Shady Lane and the 1200 block of West Wabash, according to EPD.
On Dec. 3, officers took another burglary and theft report in the 4100 block of Shady Lane.
“Most of these vehicle burglaries and thefts occurred overnight and when the victims either did not lock their vehicles or could not remember if their vehicles were secured,” the EPD said in a Crime Stoppers release.
The release said all firearms should be properly secured inside homes, preferably in a safe or other locked device. It also said those who own firearms should record the serial numbers and have the information in a readily accessible place, which can help in the recovery.
“We are asking residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, be wary of anyone selling a firearm at an extremely discounted price and to ensure their property and firearms are removed from vehicles and secured,” the release said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact EPD at (580) 242-7000 or Garfield County Crime Stoppers in reference to case #2020-9484, go to www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously, or text a tip to 847411, typing “EPDTIP” and a message.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify or be identified.
Apple iPhone users may go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” Android users can go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
