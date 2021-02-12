ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department responded to 38 crashes and performed 20 motorist assists during this week full of winter weather.
From 12:01 a.m. on Monday through 9:30 a.m. Friday, EPD officers worked 35 non-injury crashes and three injury crashes, along with the 20 motorist assists, in a week full of rain, freezing drizzle, sleet, blowing snow and low wind chills, EPD said.
"We want to thank our officers for the diligent performance of their duties during this past weather event," said Cass Rains, EPD public information coordinator. "They showed compassion and caring for the community that supports us so much."
Though this week is ending, the weekend and early next week is bringing in more freezing temperatures, dangerously low wind chills and snow.
Northwest Oklahoma could see anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. In addition, the region is in a wind chill advisory through Monday, with minus 25 wind chills possible.
The department is encouraging Enid residents to stay safe this weekend and stay home if they can, as well as check on neighbors and take care of business before the winter storm hits.
"We want the public to remain safe, limit exposure to potentially dangerous temperatures and hopefully decrease the need for contact with first responders," Rains said.
