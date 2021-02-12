Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 5F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.