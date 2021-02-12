ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department has responded to 38 crashes and performed 20 motorist assists during this week full of winter weather.
From 12:01 a.m. on Monday through 9:30 a.m. Friday, EPD officers worked 35 non-injury crashes and three injury crashes, along with the 20 motorist assists, in a week full of rain, freezing drizzle, sleet, blowing snow and low wind chills, EPD said.
"We want to thank our officers for the diligent performance of their duties during this past weather event," said Cass Rains, EPD public information coordinator. "They showed compassion and caring for the community that supports us so much."
Though this week is ending, the weekend and early next week is bringing in more freezing temperatures, dangerously low wind chills and snow.
Northwest Oklahoma could see 8-12 inches of snow Sunday and Monday, according to National Weather Service. In addition, the region is in a wind chill advisory through Monday, with minus 25 wind chills possible.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with Oklahoma National Guard, in a joint effort with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, to have Stranded Motorist Assist Response Teams (SMART) ready to help stranded motorists Sunday-Wednesday, according to a press release from OHP.
SMART will be placed throughout the interstate system on I-44, I-40 and I-35. The teams will consist of eight to 10 National Guardsmen and troopers with three to four National Guard vehicles and one or two troopers, and they will respond as a convoy to any emergencies, the release said.
However, the release said there is not enough personnel available to be everywhere, and depending on the conditions and call volume, it could take SMART several hours to get to a stranded motorist.
Its main goal will be to rescue any stranded motorists and get them to a warm, safe location, though they
EPD is encouraging residents to stay safe this weekend and stay home if they can, as well as check on neighbors and take care of business before the winter storm hits.
"We want the public to remain safe, limit exposure to potentially dangerous temperatures and hopefully decrease the need for contact with first responders," Rains said.
In addition to EPD, OHP is discouraging travel. If absolutely necessary, OHP encourages informing others of routes and expected arrivals; checking brakes, wipers, fluids and tire pressure; charging phones and bringing a charging cord; and packing warm clothing, blankets, flashlights, ice scrapers, sand or cat litter, jumper cables, non-perishable food and water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.