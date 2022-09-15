Ahead of the upcoming Cherokee Strip Parade on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022,, Enid Police Department is asking community members to maintain a safe distance from the herd of longhorn cattle.
EPD will be assisting with preparations for the annual parade, which includes escorting the cattle from the fairgrounds down Grand to the parade route.
To ensure the safety of everyone involved, EPD is asking people to keep a safe distance while this is ongoing.
“We ask the public to keep back and keep their vehicles as far back as possible from the cattle, the cowboys and our officers escorting the herd,” EPD said in a post. “We understand this is quite the sight to see, and everyone is welcome to view the escort. All we ask is that it is done at a safe distance.”
