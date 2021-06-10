ENID, Okla. — After 14 overnight vehicle burglaries were reported Thursday morning, Enid Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicle doors.
EPD spokesman Cass Rains said the burglaries were spread out across town, and all 14 of the reported burglaries Thursday had one thing in common — the doors were unlocked.
“It’s understandable that at the end of your day, you don’t want to tote all of the items you’re going to use tomorrow into the house, but leaving them in your vehicle, especially in an unsecured vehicle, is quite possibly one of the worst decisions you could make,” EPD said in a Facebook post.
Rains said the department typically sees an uptick in vehicle burglaries when the summer months begin, though it’s “hard to determine” why.
“It’s hard to say, but it is a trend that we’ve seen for years now,” he said.
There have been 18 total vehicle burglaries reported since June 1, Rains said, making up about 17% of the total number of vehicle burglaries reported in 2021 so far, which is 106.
In 2020, a total of 282 reports of vehicle burglaries were made, with 52 of those during the months of June, July and August. In 2019, those same summer months had 120 reports.
The best way to help prevent vehicle burglaries is to lock vehicle doors, Rains said.
“These are all crimes of opportunity,” Rains said. “(Those who break into vehicles) go through neighborhoods and check door handles. It is a rarity when a window is broken to facilitate a burglary to a motor vehicle.”
In addition to locking vehicle doors, Rains encouraged residents to remove anything of value from their vehicles, including purses, wallets, computers, firearms, handguns, tools and anything else that would “entice someone who is committing a crime of opportunity.”
Rains also suggested parking vehicles in well-lit areas if possible and to try to avoid parking in areas where a vehicle is out of view such as behind a bush, tree or anything else that can block a vehicle owner’s point of view.
As always, he added, call the police “if you see something suspicious.”
“Call us. We will come check it out,” Rains said. “We will come to your neighborhood, and we will look and see if it was, in fact, suspicious.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.