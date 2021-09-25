ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officers soon will be using a dozen new alcohol breath-testing devices to aid in their DUI investigations.
During Enid Public Schools’ monthly board of education meeting Monday, a lease agreement between EPS and the department was approved to provide EPD with 12 Intoxilyzer 800s.
The mobile testing devices were purchased using funds from the Lori Michelle Boland Memorial Drunk Driver Scholarship at the direction of Lori’s father, Jerry Boland.
EPD Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said the devices will be able to confirm DUI suspicions based on officers’ standard field sobriety testing and other observations of impairment.
“It’s another tool to help us fight an ongoing battle to deter drunk driving and help us in our investigations,” Holtzclaw said. “It’s not the primary probable cause. ... It’s just a confirmation of what the field investigation had determined was impairment.”
EPS previously has used funds provided by Jerry and Flora Boland in memory of their daughter Lori — who was a passenger in an alcohol-related, single-vehicle crash in December 1996 and was killed — for providing free rides home on New Year’s Eve and making public announcements about the dangers of drunken driving.
Boland said after researching and talking with EPD about different kinds of breath sample devices, he and his wife decided they wanted the Intoxilyzer 800s to be purchased and provided to the police department.
Sam Robinson, chief financial officer of EPS, said the Intoxilyzer 800s each cost about $425, for a total $5,100 coming out of the Boland scholarship fund, which has $10,043.63 in it.
The school board approved the transaction, and the devices already have been turned over to EPD, Robinson said.
“We knew that Mr. Boland’s wishes were to get them to the Enid PD as quickly as possible,” Robinson said. “We had them ready to go the Tuesday after the board meeting.”
Holtzclaw said once policies have been updated and officers are trained, the Intoxilyzers will be ready to go on a check-out basis for officers to utilize.
Holtzclaw added that EPD always is striving to educate people on the dangers of impaired driving.
“We’re asking everybody, especially as we get into the different holidays, to think before they drive,” he said. “We’re asking people to think ahead, get somebody else to drive and get home safely.”
Boland said that’s ultimately been the goal of the scholarship — to keep people who shouldn’t be driving off the streets.
“If we got somebody off the street on New Year’s Eve, we’ll never know that we got somebody that might have killed somebody that night,” he said, “Everything’s repaid if we save one person’s life. ...
“There’s a lot of people in Enid who knew her and thought the world of her, and these people will know that we’re still doing stuff in her honor and her name.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.