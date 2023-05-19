Enid Police Department is requesting that local schools, private schools and churches provide information to aid first responders in their responses to emergencies.
According to an EPD press release, the information being sought includes maps of premises with emergency exits and entrances marked and room numbers, names and numbers for emergency contacts, as well as any other information that could in any emergency situation.
Capt. Warren Wilson said in the release the information gathered would be shared only among first responder agencies, including Enid Fire Department and Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Wilson also said in the release the information would be used to help dispatchers map the properties to better direct first responders responding to emergencies — for example, which entrance is closest int he event of a medical emergency.
"If there is a medical call, we want to send responders to the closest possible point of entrance to the emergency,” he said in the release. “We want to get help where it is needed as quickly as possible. In most emergencies, seconds count.”
The goal, the release states, is to decrease response times and help first responders better approach potentially dangerous situations.
"The information provided to us will help continue our goal of enhancing public safety through a decrease in response times," Wilson said in the release.
Wilson said in the release that those interested could request a security walkthrough to be conducted by members of law enforcement, who could then make suggestions on how to enhance security and eliminate areas of weakness.
Those with the requested information, or those who wish to schedule a walkthrough, can contact Wilson by emailing wwilson@enid.org.
