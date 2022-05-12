For Bicycle Safety Month, Enid Police Department and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are reminding both bicyclists and drivers to do their part to help reduce deaths and injuries on the road.
"We want everyone on Enid's roadways to make it to their destinations safely," Sgt. James Buck said in an EPD social media post. "Following the rules of the road can ensure motorists and bicyclists can arrive at their destinations safely."
All states require bicyclists on roadways to follow the same rules and responsibilities as motorists, according to EPD.
• House Bill 1770, which went into effect on Nov. 1, 2021, changed how bicyclists are to behave in traffic and provided them additional legal protections.
• Bicyclists at a stop sign must slow down, stop if there's an immediate hazard and yield to pedestrians or vehicles. If there is no immediate hazard, the bicyclist can proceed through the stop sign or turn without stopping.
• Bicycle riders at a red light must come to a complete stop and yield to any traffic that constitutes an immediate hazard, and then they may go through the light.
• Bicycle riders turning at a red light can make a right turn without stopping if they slow to a reasonable speed and yield to immediate hazards. They can make a left turn onto a one-way street at a red light after stopping and yielding to immediate hazards.
• It is a misdemeanor to maliciously throw objects at or in the direction of bicyclists or animal-drawn vehicles — punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.
• Drivers may not use a horn when passing a person riding a bicycle or an animal-drawn vehicle unless there is an immediate danger of collision.
In the post, EPD also provided tips for bicyclists and motorists from the NHTSA:
• Always wear a properly fitted helmet that meets the Consumer Product Safety Commission standards.
• Check bicycle equipment equipment before leaving: check for proper fit and function, including tires, brakes, handlebars and seats.
• Ride in the same direction as traffic, as a vehicle on the road.
• Obey traffic signs, signals and lane markings; signal all turns; and follow local laws.
• Be predictable. Ride in a straight line and use hand signals when changing lanes or turning.
• Stay focused. Look ahead for traffic and obstacles in paths.
• Be visible. Wear bright colors, reflective materials and lights while riding a bicycle at night and in low light conditions.
• Stay alert. Don’t use electronic devices.
• Ride safe. Riding impaired by alcohol or drugs affects judgment and skill, as well as personal safety and the safety of others on the road.
Tips for motorists:
• Pass bicyclists on the road with care. Allow at least 3 feet clearance.
• Look for bicyclists before opening a car door or pulling out from a parking space.
• Yield to bicyclists at intersections and as directed by signs and signals.
• Look for bicyclists before making either left or right turns.
• Respect designated bicycle lanes. Don’t use them for parking, passing or turning.
• Never drive distracted or impaired.
