Enid Police Department announced the promotion of two officers to the rank of sergeant last week.
Thomas Kirkhart and Donald Sanders received their new badges from EPD Chief Bryan Skaggs on Thursday afternoon after testing was conducted and oral interviews were held earlier that day.
Both will begin their new duties as supervisors in EPD’s Patrol Division later this month.
Kirkhart grew up in Waukomis and joined the Army’s Military Police once he turned 18 years old, serving for eight years before joining EPD in 2011.
“It’s all I’ve ever known,” he said of working in the field of law enforcement.
During his time with EPD, Kirkhart has been assigned to all three Patrol Division shifts, the Detective Division and, most recently, the Traffic Division.
Kirkhart also has been a member of the department’s Fatality Accident Reconstruction Team and has served as a field training officer, saying he “wanted to help train and lead young officers in their career path.”
“I look forward to working with the Patrol Division and those in the community,” he said.
Sanders, born and raised in Enid, said he always had an interest in law enforcement as a career, joining EPD in August 2011.
He has worked A and C shifts for the Patrol Division and was last assigned to the Traffic Division.
Sanders said he is able to connect with people and has learned the important of empathy during his time with the department.
“I know I have the ability to reach out to people,” he said. “My relationships with other officers will improve the police department and improve relationships with the residents of Enid.”
When Sanders found out he was selected for the position, he said he was “excited and ready to learn,” adding that he is at a point in his career where he is ready to take on new challenges.
Sanders said he will do his best as sergeant.
“I will look for ways to improve myself and help the city of Enid,” he said.
