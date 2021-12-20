ENID, Okla. — Willem Johnson had been busy pushing carts at Jumbo Foods’ Willow location on Friday afternoon when a police officer holding a small envelope in his hands stopped him.
Enid Police Department Officer Thomas McDonald handed Johnson the envelope, which contained a $50 bill.
Johnson was one of several community members in Enid who randomly received $50 from EPD officers as a way to spread holiday cheer.
“I’ve had a very busy day, so it’s nice to have something like this happen,” Johnson said.
The tradition began years ago when an anonymous donor asked former Chief Brian O’Rourke if officers could hand out the cash during the holiday season.
This year, $1,000 in total was given out in $50 bills, said EPD spokesperson Cass Rains.
“We just try to go out and surprise people and wish them a Merry Christmas,” Rains said.
Nadine Lingenfelter was walking into Jumbo Foods’ Van Buren location to shop for food for Christmas on Friday when McDonald approached her and handed her another $50.
“I’m just overwhelmed,” Lingenfelter said. “This is amazing, and I just feel so blessed.”
Officer Jason Guth also surprised a few people with $50 on Friday. He motioned for three people inside a truck parked at Jumbo Foods on Willow to roll down the passenger-side window and handed them the envelope containing the cash.
The group had just bought sushi and fruit and were surprised as Guth explained what was happening.
“I’m very thankful,” one of them said.
“And shocked,” another added.
The interaction with the public, Rains said, also is good for newer police officers like Guth, who graduated from EPD’s first-ever police academy on March 11, and McDonald, who graduated from the second on Oct. 1.
Helping others is what McDonald said he signed up to do.
“It’s always good to help out people who might be in need,” McDonald said.
