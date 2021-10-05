ENID, Okla. — An Enid Police Department officer received a commendation for using Narcan to potentially save a teenager’s life last month.
At 11:54 p.m. Sept. 18, EPD Officer Jeran Jones was en route to a disturbance call with his windows down when he heard a female yelling on West Poplar. Jones made contact with her in the yard of a residence and learned a juvenile male was inside suffering from an overdose.
Jones ran inside the house and began rendering aid, learning from the teenager’s family that he had ingested four Percocet pills at a party earlier that night.
After hearing this, Jones ran back out to his police vehicle and grabbed his department-issued Narcan — a nasal spray version of naloxone hydrochloride, a life-saving medication that can temporarily stop or reverse the effects of an opioid or heroin overdose, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Jones attempted to administer the Narcan, but it malfunctioned, so he took it apart and rubbed it inside the boy’s nose. He continued to work with the Narcan and was able to get it to function as intended.
Jones began communicating with the teenager, instructing him to breathe while waiting for Life EMS to arrive and take the teen to the hospital, where he would recover.
“It all happened really quickly,” Jones said. “It was seven minutes from the time that I got on scene until the ambulance got there.”
Jones joined EPD in August 2020 and graduated from the first police academy held at the department in March.
Out on his own since mid-July, Jones said he feels proud of his service to the community regarding the incident.
“It’s a part of the job — good days and bad days, and looking back, I’m just glad that that was a good day,” Jones said.
EPD received and was trained in the use of naloxone in November 2014, and May 2018 was the first time a member of Enid Police Department used Narcan reverse an overdose, according to an Enid News & Eagle article.
“I believe Officer Jones’ alertness while on patrol, quick actions and refusal to give up when his Narcan failed, saved the juvenile’s life that night,” stated the commendation, signed by Lt. Zeke Frazee and Capt. Tim Jacobi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.