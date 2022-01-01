ENID, Okla. — The ENID AM AMBUCS honored an Enid Police Department officer on Friday morning as "Officer of the Month."
According to a press release from EPD, Officer Jose Torres, a patrolman on C-shift who has been with the department since 2016, received two gift cards from the club and was recognized for his performance during the month of December.
Torres was recognized by an anonymous citizen, who called to let Torres' supervisors know how appreciative she was of his actions, the release said.
The anonymous caller said Torres helped her elderly grandfather change his flat tire, adding that her grandfather was hard of hearing and that his wife had recently broken her hip.
According to the release, the anonymous caller said her grandfather did not contact her or any other family members for help, and was thankful for Torres for helping him out in that time of need.
"We want to congratulate Officer Torres and thank Enid AM AMBUCS for recognizing our officer," the release states. "And also, a very special thank you to Jumbo Foods and Mr. Tony Zakuti of Napoli's Italian Restaurant and Land Run Steakhouse for proving Officer Torres with gift cards this morning."
