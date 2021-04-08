ENID, Okla. — Even after almost 22 years and a promotion, soon-to-be Enid Police Department Sgt. Andy Morris wants to continue learning.
Morris will take on the rank of sergeant on Monday and said his entire time with EPD has been a learning experience, and he hopes to share what he’s learned with the department members.
“I don't know all the ins and outs of (my new role), but it's going to be an ongoing learning process to transition,” he said. “Being able to pass on knowledge and help the division — the younger guys, or even the older guys — continue the learning process and … building on what we already have.”
Morris has always enjoyed serving the public. He was a firefighter at Vance Air Force Base before joining EPD on May 10, 1999.
Morris has served in the Patrol, Traffic and Detectives Divisions, and he said Traffic is his “niche” as he enjoyed the investigative side of it and figuring out what happened.
He spent over half of his career as a field training officer and is a certified instructor for CLEET, teaching in EPD’s first in-house police academy a few months ago, which graduated five officers.
“Now I have a deal where I can (teach) on the daily instead of just in a class,” Morris said. “I’m looking forward to having the opportunity of being one of the ones that can help mold some of these guys into what (the department) is going to be after we're gone.”
EPD has a “good rapport” with the community, Morris said, and he’s also ready to do his part in continuing to serve and build on that relationship.
He’s seen a lot of changes in the department over the years, both inside EPD and in society, all of which he said has been part of the learning experience.
“It's had its ups and downs, both personally and professionally, but it's constant learning experience,” Morris said. “Laws are changing daily, policies change, society changes, and it's just a constant learning environment to stay up with everything.”
