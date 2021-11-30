ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department soon will gain another fully certified polygraph examiner.
EPD Officer Spencer McCarter spent 10 weeks in Austin, Texas, attending the Texas Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Polygraph School where he completed 400 hours of training in polygraph examination.
McCarter is applying with the state of Oklahoma to be a polygraph examiner intern and has to pass the state board test and conduct 35 polygraph examinations before he becomes fully certified — which would make him one of two fully certified polygraph examiners at EPD to help with the department’s hiring process and in criminal investigations.
“I’m really excited to get to be a part of this department’s future ... getting to progress in a field that’s long-lasting and has proven its use over and over again,” McCarter said.
Law enforcement agencies use polygraphs to tests people’s physiological responses to certain questions.
McCarter was selected to attend the polygraph school after Lt. Casey Von Schriltz, who had became a polygraph examiner at EPD in 2018, opened applications for interested EPD officers.
Von Schriltz called having an examiner a “pretty significant expenditure” for EPD.
The requirements to attend the polygraph school and become a fully certified polygraph examiner include having a bachelor’s degree or five years of investigative experience prior to the start of the school. McCarter was chosen out of about eight applicants.
Von Schriltz said pre-employment polygraph examinations can take about two and a half hours, including preparations before the exam is conducted. Criminal polygraph examinations, which EPD administers about 30 to 50 per year, can run as long as nine hours.
Having McCarter available to help conduct the polygraph examinations will help speed up those processes, Von Schriltz said.
“If we have 60 or 70 applicants, trying to run through those in a timely manner to get officers hired is pretty tall order,” he said. “It’s going to help quite a bit, just even having one additional examiner to work through those tests.”
Having taken a polygraph examination as part of the hiring process for EPD around five years ago, McCarter said he had an idea of what he would be learning, but attending polygraph school opened his eyes even more.
“As long as they’re conducted in the proper manner, to me, they’re almost near-perfect,” McCarter said of the examinations. “Of course, nothing’s perfect, but it’s almost near perfect as long as you have the right examiner who knows what they’re doing.”
