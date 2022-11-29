Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.