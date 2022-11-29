With December just two days away, Enid Police Department is sharing a few tips to help curb burglaries and thefts that typically occur during this time of the year.
EPD is offering these following tips to help prevent crimes during the holiday months:
• One of the best deterrents to residential burglary is having your home appear occupied.
• Make sure exterior lights are operable and mounted out of reach, if possible, so would-be burglars can’t easily unscrew bulbs. Consider purchasing motion-activated lights for your home and use a variable light timer to turn on lights inside when not home.
• Trim bushes and plants near doors and windows so burglars cannot hide in the shadows. Make your home, or business, as hard a target as you can.
• Make it time consuming for a burglar to break into your home by installing deadbolt locks on all exterior doors and placing additional locks on all windows and patio doors.
• Be sure to lock up ladders and tools that could be used to break into your home and keep outside items, such as bicycles and grills, stored out of sight. Also be sure valuables such as guns, electronic devices and artwork are not visible from the street if possible.
• If you are leaving for the holiday, have someone pick up newspapers and mail or call and have both stopped so they do not accumulate and alert anyone of your absence.
• Ask a family member, friend or neighbor to check in on your house frequently if you’re out of town.
• Mind your posts on social media and don’t advertise the fact you’re out of town and your home is empty.
• Enid residents can call and request their homes be placed on our department’s watch list when leaving for several days or more.
• We will ask for your contact information, an emergency contact person, whether lights will be on inside the home, which vehicles will be on or near your property and reasons for the watch, such as holiday travel.
• Be discrete with holiday trash, such as boxes for big-ticket items. Place boxes for such items into dumpsters or cut up the boxes in lieu of placing them at the curb for everyone to see.
• Those planning to shop online for the holidays should also take some precautions.
• Don’t allow packages to sit unattended on your porch. Make delivery arrangements to be there when the packages are delivered or have a family member or friend available to make sure the packages are locked inside promptly after delivery.
• Make a list of your belongings and keep receipts, especially for expensive items, such as electronics, and update the list periodically.
• Keep copies of your inventory list and receipts in a safety deposit box or with a friend.
• Engrave valuables with an identification or mark to deter theft and to prove ownership should the article be stolen and recovered by the police.
• Use an “owner applied number,” such as a driver’s license number with the state or a number unique to an individual. Don’t use a Social Security number because of the risk for identity theft. Using a driver’s license number that could be entered into the National Crime Information Center could make it easier to recover stolen items.
