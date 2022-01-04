ENID, Okla. — Members of Enid Police Department are morning the loss of one of their own.
Officer Bart Arnold died at his Enid home on Monday evening, according to an EPD press release.
The 20-year veteran of the force had been on light duty and was recovering from a recent back surgery. He also had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Arnold joined EPD on Oct. 22, 2001, and served his career in the Patrol Division, the release states. In addition, Arnold served on the department's Honor Guard.
Before joining EPD, Arnold served as a security policeman in the Air Force for four years.
"Arnold, who proudly wore badge #805, was a dedicated officer, loyal friend and loving husband and father," the release said. "He will be sorely missed by everyone at the department and those who live in the community he so selflessly served."
Funeral service is pending with Anderson-Burris Funeral Home & Crematory.
