An Enid woman whose vehicle hit a motorcycle Friday was uninjured in the collision that left the rider of the motorcycle dead with injuries all over his body, according to police.
Enid resident Michael Rodgers, 48, had head, arm, leg and external and internal trunk injuries after being thrown from his Harley Davidson at around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 300 block of South Van Buren, according to a report from Enid Police Department released Tuesday.
Life EMS took Rodgers to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, where he was pronounced dead later Friday.
He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to EPD, while the vehicle driver, Barbara Jones, was wearing a seat belt.
Police said Jones had attempted an improper turn from the wrong lane, listed on the report as the sole unsafe/unlawful contributing factor in the collision.
Jones, 85, had turned her Chevy Equinox out of the Long John Silver’s parking lot and crossed the outside northbound lane of South Van Buren before entering the inside lane. She then turned right again across the outside lane to head east on Cherokee.
Rodgers was northbound in the inside lane of Van Buren when Jones’ entry caused him to change to the outside lane.
According to EPD, a witness driving in the northbound outside lane said Jones then moved to the outside lane without a turn blinker, causing Rodgers to then move to the right to avoid the vehicle.
When Jones turned from the outside lane to turn onto Cherokee, Rodgers reportedly braked, leaving 22 feet of skid, then laid over the Harley and hit Jones’ car, according to EPD.
He was thrown from the motorcycle, slid across the hood of Jones’ Chevy and landed in the roadway. His Harley slid another 35 feet before it came to rest at the curb of the northeast corner of the Cherokee intersection.
Witnesses inside the nearby Hope Outreach thrift store ministry building told officers they attempted to render aid and apply pressure to Rodgers to stop any bleeding, as well as move the motorcycle for EMS staff.
