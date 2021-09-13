Enid police are requesting the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing arson while being caught on surveillance video Friday afternoon.
The man was caught on camera at 4:50 p.m. Friday setting fire to a dumpster in the alleyway behind 129 E. Broadway, according to Enid Police Department.
Anyone who can identify him or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to message EPD on Facebook or call (580) 242-7000.
Another fire was set 10 minutes later several blocks away. The fire was reported at 5:08 p.m. at 602 W. Maine, according to EPD, but it is unknown who may have set this fire.
