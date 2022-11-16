ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is calling the death of an Enid man struck by a semi Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at one of the busiest intersections in Enid a suicide, according to an EPD report released on the incident.
The driver of a 2006 Peterbilt semi told Enid police he was eastbound in the 1000 block of West Garriott at about 4 p.m. and had entered a lane to turn south onto Van Buren, according to the police report.
He said he saw a pedestrian, later identified as Thomas Scalley, 64, at the intersection and motioned him to cross, but that the man waved him to go ahead and then walked back to the sidewalk.
The driver said he proceeded into the intersection to make his right turn and then saw the man being run over by his back, passenger tires, the report states.
Scalley was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.
Police talked to at least four witnesses, one of whom reported Scalley had been “wandering” at the intersection and another who said he was “acting weird in the middle of the road,” according to the report.
A witness collaborated the driver’s account of Scalley waving him on and then said he dove “head first underneath the last two tires” on semi’s trailer, the report’s narrative states.
Another witness had a video, which was downloaded to EPD’s computer, according to the report, which lists the type of incident as suicide and no improper action by the driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.