ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officers arrested a 34-year-old man on multiple complaints last week after he intentionally drove into his ex-wife’s vehicle and house following a hit-and-run accident.
Tony Michael Shaw was booked Feb. 24 on complaints of leaving the scene of an injury accident, two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of reckless driving, leaving the scene of a non-injury accident and violation of a protective order, according to EPD.
The incident began when Shaw rear-ended a vehicle in the 200 block of East Broadway with his 1989 Chevrolet Blazer at 12:04 p.m., according to EPD. The driver of the vehicle he struck said Shaw was behind them in traffic and could be heard yelling.
The driver said Shaw was red-faced and making dramatic gestures before colliding with the vehicle, police said.
Just five minutes later, officers responded to a report of an injury accident in the 1700 block of East Cherokee.
Surveillance video at the residence showed Shaw purposely leave the roadway at the driveway of the residence, strike an unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway, accelerate into the home and continue through the yard of the property before crashing into a tree, according to police.
While Shaw was being treated for injuries sustained in the crash, an officer heard him tell hospital staff that he wished his ex-wife had been in the yard when he drove through it, according to EPD.
Shaw also was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for a Feb. 21 incident in which he struck a man with his vehicle in a Sonic Drive-In parking lot, according to police.
In the Sonic incident, a woman told officers Shaw had been harassing her and said when her boyfriend went to confront Shaw and ask him to leave, Shaw sped from his parking spot and struck her boyfriend, pinning him against a nearby vehicle.
