ENID, Okla. — A man died Wednesday afternoon from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot near the Enid Trail System, according to Enid Police Department.
According to EPD, officers responded at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 1, 2023,to the 1100 block of South Oakwood in reference to a report of a man who suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A bicyclist on the trail discovered the man and called 911.
Upon arrival, police found a man in his late-20s deceased about 20 yards south of the trail, police said.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was contacted. Officers at the scene were awaiting their arrival and working to notify next of kin.
No further information was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.