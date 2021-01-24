ENID, Okla. — Randy King was born in September 1965 inside the old Enid Memorial Hospital building. Little did he know, he would later spend over 31 years of his life in that very same place with the Enid Police Department, which moved into the building in 1976.
King joined the department in September 1989, working in several departments and eventually reaching the ranks of sergeant and then lieutenant before deciding to retire this year.
His last in-person day in office was Jan. 15, and he’s putting the police life behind him to focus on other other areas of his life, such as his own mowing business, beekeeping, working cattle, bus driving and family.
“(Retirement) happened quick,” King said. “The opportunity came up, and I was like, ‘OK,’ and took it — gonna see what the next adventure is.”
Born ironically in the building that’s now home to EPD, King lived in Kremlin in his early life, graduating from Kremlin High School before heading off to El Reno Junior College — now Redlands Community College — and then to a college in Kansas where he played baseball.
While in college, he applied for a job with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and he saw an opening in the newspaper at EPD. He took his physical on a Thursday afternoon, was hired Friday morning and then left for the police academy in Broken Arrow on Sunday night.
King said he was “a lot nervous” on his first day, getting into the car with his field training officer and being told to “sit down, don’t touch anything and just listen.” So King sat there “like a statue” and just listened and watched.
“After a while, you get that camaraderie going,” he said. “You figure out when to talk and when to be quiet and learn. You can learn a lot from watching those guys.”
He started out in the Patrol Division, rotating through the morning, afternoon and night shifts. After four years, he transferred to the Traffic Division, where he rode a Police Edition Kawasaki 1000 for the next four and a half years.
“It was a blast,” he said of serving as a motorcycle cop. “You could go places on the motorcycles that you couldn’t go on a car. It was just fun riding … You actually get to work on a motorcycle, so you kind of get leisure and work all in the same thing.”
After spending time as a motorcycle cop, he transferred to the K-9 Unit in 1998. He had two canine partners: Simba and Lazer.
“They become a big part of your family,” King said. “You’re working with them every day and every night, and you spend more time with them than you do your family, so you grow pretty attached to them. There’s a huge connection.”
During his time in the K-9 Unit, King was shot at while searching for a suspect. He had expected to serve the search warrant and be done in time to make it to his son’s elementary football championship game, but the incident ended up lasting throughout the night.
The suspect had taken off, so King and his dog went to look for him.
“We found him, all right,” he said. “He fired about three rounds at us and took off running. Myself and two others … started chasing him as opposed to returning fire, and I released my dog, and he went down in a ravine.”
King called his dog back and set up a perimeter, and he was there all night, along with the department’s SWAT Team and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter helping search for the suspect.
He said come daylight, the SWAT Team went in and found him covered in leaves and mud. He was taken into custody, and everyone went home safe, which King said was the “main thing.”
After working in the K-9 Unit, he went on to the Detectives Division around 2002 or 2003, was promoted to sergeant around 2008 or 2009 and was placed over the Traffic Division for a little over a year before going back to the Detectives Division as a sergeant.
King said he enjoyed being a detective and putting the pieces together.
“You have your own cases you work on, and of course, you have your frauds, and your burglaries and different things that you can work on your own,” he said. “But then when you have a major crime, a homicide or something like that, you drop what you’re doing, and everybody comes together as one, and of a lot of teamwork to solve vKing said several cases stick out in his memory. One he found interesting involved a burglary of the safe at Walmart during a holiday weekend, saying it was “by chance” that they found the fingerprint that led them to the suspect, with all the pieces just falling into place.
“It was kind of odd how the case came together,” he said.
He went back to the Patrol Division for about half a year as the morning shift patrol sergeant before being promoted to lieutenant in 2015, working over the morning shift patrol, the Traffic Division and K-9 training.
“Just moving around from different divisions — it was always interesting to go to different places,” King said. “Moving from division to division, there’s always something different that you’re doing in those divisions.
Over the years, King has seen many changes, especially with technology.
“Computers in the car — that wasn’t even heard of,” he said.
He noted some other changes, such as having an FM converter on the bottom of the dashboard, using Polaroid cameras and loading his own film into canisters, and filling out reports on typewriters. He said he remembered when they got floppy discs that they thought they were high-tech.
Looking back on all his experience and the things he learned as a cop, King said one thing he will take with him is respect for the profession and for the officers, new and old.
A word of advice he gives to those new officers at EPD is to make sure they and their partners go home at night, and do their best to not take the job home with them.
“You can talk to your family about it, but leave the stress and everything at work,” he said. “I learned that years ago — to leave it there. It’s just a job, but don’t take it home to your family.”
King spent this past week turning in his equipment and getting his office cleared out, and now he’s focused on his life post-EPD.
He started a mowing business last summer, which is when he said he started thinking about retiring. He was working until 4 p.m. and then mowing until it was dark. He gave his notice earlier this month, and he took a three-day break from his last day in office to find a new job.
“I quit working last Friday (Jan. 15), and Tuesday (Jan. 19), I started as a bus driver at Enid Public Schools,” King said. “I drive a bus in the morning and do one in the afternoon. I’m going to work on doing that.”
Along with his new job, King will focus on running his cattle, beekeeping and will start up his mowing business again around March and April.
He’s also going to spend more time with his 9-month-old granddaughter, his son’s daughter who’s King’s first grandchild.
“I get to spoil her, my wife gets to spoil her, my daughter spoils her — so she’s going to be pretty spoiled,” King said.
The past year, though affected by COVID-19, brought King many new things, such as his mowing business and his granddaughter.
He’s also looking forward to everything 2021 has already brought, such as retirement and bus driving, and the things it will bring, including a 30-year anniversary with his wife.
King said he’s excited and ready to hand over the reins.
“It’s sad leaving after that many years, but it’s time to let the new generation take over and see how things evolve down the road for them,” he said.
