EPD lieutenant reflects on 25-year career before official retirement

ENID, Okla. — Lt. Eric Holtzclaw always had an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Holtzclaw admired police officers and even got a taste of what it would be like to be one while still in high school.
Following his high school graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and wound up spending more than 20 years of his life there before joining the Enid Police Department.
Now, he’s decided to retire after two and a half decades of service to Enid.
“This has been a wonderful career for me, and I’ve enjoyed the time I’ve spent at the Enid Police Department,” Holtzclaw said.
Fulfilling a childhood dream
Holtzclaw grew up in Norman, and while attending Norman High School, he was able to join a Law Enforcement Exploring program, getting the opportunities to see up close what being a police officer was like.
After graduating from NHS in 1977, Holtzclaw said he wasn’t quite ready to go off to college, so he decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force as a security police officer to get some experience.
He did really well and progressed quickly, and before Holtzclaw knew it, “a few years” turned into more than 20 years.
During that time, he got to see the world on various assignments and even met his wife, whom he had three children with, while stationed in Japan.
He also was a DARE officer while in the military.
Holtzclaw’s last assignment was at Vance Air Force Base, and at that point, he was in his late-30s and thought if he wanted to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a police officer, it had to be then.
He retired from the military and got a job with EPD in 1997.
Adapting to EPD was easy since he spent so many years with the military police, but Holtzclaw said he was surprised by just how much activity occurred in Enid compared to what he imagined.
“We have everything that the big towns do, … so I found the job interesting,” he said.
Holtzclaw worked in patrol operations, field training and as the public information officer and spokesman.
He also was in the honor guard, commanded the operation of the communications division and 911 dispatcher center and was assigned to special assignments supporting the detectives division.
In 2001, Holtzclaw was promoted to the rank of sergeant and worked in what he called the “most exciting position.”
“As a patrol sergeant, you’re here in the office doing administrative things, but you’re also going to be out there,” he said. “You’re the first-line supervisor, and that was the most challenging — and the most interesting — job.”
Holtzclaw was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2007, and has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Maryland University.
He also holds associate degrees in management and criminal justice.
Finding his passion
As a police officer, Holtzclaw said he learned how to handle different situations and communicate with people in those situations.
“You see a whole different realm, so you learn to socialize with people on different levels,” he said. “It’s a challenge to be able to communicate and deal with people in crises, whether it’s an argument or a (driving under the influence) traffic stop.”
There were several cases Holtzclaw remembered, saying he enjoyed working on identity theft and fraud cases because they were like putting puzzle pieces together. He also operated drones for EPD, assisting in several cases.
Holtzclaw said his forte, though, was DUI investigations, becoming an instructor for standard field sobriety tests and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement classes.
“My passion is that area because I’ve seen a lot of bad wrecks where drunk drivers killed and hurt people,” he said.
Holtzclaw supported the DUI enforcement efforts through federally funded grants through the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
The goal, said Holtzclaw, who was the grant administrator and worked to promote highway safety, was to reduce vehicle collisions, injuries and fatalities through enforcement and education programs in the state of Oklahoma.
The funds help EPD put extra officers on the road.
He’s also a big proponent of getting other officers well-trained in DUI investigations, too.
To new police officers, Holtzclaw encouraged them to be open to the constant changes, appreciate the equipment and facilities and enjoy the job.
“I tell everybody when they come in that not everybody can be a doctor. Not everybody can be a policeman,” he said. “If you find that you’re in this field, and you’re not happy in it, don’t stay. This is not one of those fields that you could do 20 years and just endure it. … You have to like this.”
Being with EPD for 25 years, Holtzclaw said the most rewarding part has been making a difference in people’s lives, helping people and preventing crime.
“Whether it’s a domestic violence incident or somebody stealing a bicycle — whatever it is — it’s important,” he said. “Somebody needs to step up to help. That’s what I tried to do.”
Post-retirement plans
Holtzclaw said he decided to retire after 25 years so that he can spend more time with his family, which includes three grandchildren.
Holtzclaw said he may pursue some other type of employment, but he has nothing set in stone yet — which he said is a “nice feeling” — but he doesn’t want to “just sit on a couch and wither away.”
“I’ve been very involved with the Civil Air Patrol,” he said. “I plan to continue to do that. I plan to continue spending time with my family and enjoy a little downtime and see what my next journey brings me.”
As he is nearing his last day at the department, which will be Thursday, July 28, Holtzclaw wanted to thank the community for all their support for EPD.
“The relationship that the Enid Police Department has with the community is a lot better than a lot of other towns and cities,” he said.
“You come to Enid, and there’s still some people that very much support the police department. They support us, and that’s a nice feeling. … That’s the part I’ll miss.”