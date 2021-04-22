ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department Lt. Casey Von Schriltz was nominated and appointed to take on the role of secretary for the Police Civil Service Commission at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Von Schriltz joined the department in 2007 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant earlier this year. He took on the role after the term of former secretary, Capt. Gary Fuxa, expired.
The commission was created by the city charter to enforce all rules for the qualification of officers, places and employments with EPD and for the “appointments and promotions therein and the examination thereof,” according to the city of Enid.
In his role with the PCSC, Von Schriltz said it’s important to get the best quality applicants and as many qualified applicants as soon as possible.
“The officers that we have right now, with us being behind in staffing and manpower, we’re kind of behind the curve right now, so it’s been a lot of strain on the guys that we have on the streets that have been here a while,” he said. “If we can lighten the load on the guys that are here and have been here a while, then that makes everybody’s life better and easier, and also provides better law enforcement services to the community.”
Over the past several years, Von Schriltz has gotten involved with applicant screening through the department’s polygraph program and has gone to more meetings in the past month to see how the commission operates.
As secretary, Von Schriltz will be in charge of the intake of EPD’s new hires and of seeking out recruiting officers and applicants, he said.
Basically, he said, he’ll follow along and help applicants step by step as they go through the application process until they are offered a conditional job offer.
“At that point, I can hand them off to our training division and help them and allow them to get them integrated fully,” Von Schriltz said, “but pretty much everything from start till the point where they’re actually hired for the job, it’s my responsibility to get that done with applicants.”
He also facilitates the administration of promotional exams, he said, and if a serious charge filed against an officer comes in before the commission, it’s his responsibility to get all parties together for a hearing, though those happen on “rare occasions.”
The commission is composed of five members who are Enid residents, one of whom must be a member of EPD and act as secretary, according to the city of Enid.
Von Schriltz said he’s the liaison between the daily operations of the department and the PCSC to help both sides work together and “get done what needs to be done.”
“I just have an interest in trying to help out the department and the community — getting good police officers and getting our members up so that we can adequately protect the community,” he said.
