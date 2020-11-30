ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officers responded to a report of a woman found lying in the north alleyway of the 700 block of West Nagel Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020.
Officers arrived and found a 27-year-old black woman had been shot and was dead. Detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation, which is ongoing.
She was identified as Martika Ferguson, of Enid.
The incident was initially reported by residents of the neighborhood, who saw the woman lying in the alley before calling police.
The woman was transported by the medical examiners officer to Oklahoma City for an autopsy.
No further information is being released at this time, according to Enid police.
Anyone with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233; go to the website, https://www.enid.org/police, to text 847411 and type EPDTIP and a message in the text box.
Tipsters can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
