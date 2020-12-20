The road to becoming a police officer at the Enid Police Department used to be paved, well, on the road, all 177 miles to Ada, Okla., but this time around, EPD officers in training are able to stay in Enid for their training.
In April, EPD was approved by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training to host its own police academies in Enid, rather than sending new officers to complete the state-required, months-long CLEET training in Ada.
Capt. Gary Fuxa said this approval allows EPD to save money spent on travel and lodging. It also gives the cadets the chance to train in the town they’ll be serving.
“We’re keeping the officers here,” Fuxa said. “They’re learning our system. We go out and everything is more familiarized to them. I think our ... instructors are very strong. They’re very knowledgeable, a lot of them have a lot of experience, and I think (the officers in training) come away with a lot better education in law enforcement.”
Making the change
A city population requirement of more than 65,000 is what kept EPD from hosting their own academies before, Fuxa said, but last year, CLEET changed the requirement, so EPD applied to become a host site.
“We passed all the inspections,” Fuxa said. “The CLEET compliance officer came and inspected our facilities, and the CLEET council granted us approval to do our own basic academy.”
Fuxa said EPD was the only department to get approved to host police academies. EPD already is a little over a month into its first academy, and Fuxa said EPD is planning on having another starting sometime in May, with about two police academies per year.
The long-term goal is to be able to offer the basic police academy to officers from around the area, Fuxa said, but that would require approval from CLEET.
“We’ve sent a petition down to CLEET to see if they could make that happen for us,” Fuxa said.
Benefits of EPD becoming CLEET-approved
A lot of benefits came from CLEET approving EPD to host its own academy. Fuxa said for one, it saves money and travel time, cutting out the about seven hours it takes to get from Enid to Ada and back.
“We’ve got seven officers in the academy right now — that’s 49 hours a week of overtime we’re saving,” Fuxa said.
At one point, the EPD had to provide housing and meals for the officers in training, which added up quickly, Fuxa said.
Before, officers in training would have to go to Ada for their police academies, training Tuesday through Friday with Saturday through Monday off. This made it harder on cadets who had families back home.
Three of the seven officers in training have children, and being able to train in Enid as opposed to Ada is “very convenient,” for them, said Ashley Milton, one of the officers in training in the police academy.
The current police academy started Nov. 17, so the officers in the academy — six men and one woman — are just a little over a month into their training. The state-required portion of police academy training is 14 and a half weeks long, Fuxa said, with an added six or seven weeks on top of that with EPD’s geography, policy and procedures.
After passing the police academy and after they are certified, officers have to go through field training phases at EPD for about four and a half months, which helps them learn while on the job.
Fuxa said local attorneys Daylen McVay and Jeff Crites, along with assistant city attorney Michael Antkowiak, volunteered to instruct the first couple of weeks regarding the legal sides of the law, including laws of arrest, search warrants and the juvenile code.
Just within the department, Fuxa said, around 20 or more officers specialize in the subjects required in training, which is another reason why EPD applied for CLEET approval.
Sgt. Kevin Bezdicek said another benefit of the EPD hosting its own academy is allowing officers who have been on the job for a while the opportunity to get refreshers in some of the courses.
“If they need a refresher area in say, firearms or defensive tactics or legal block, we’re able to put them in the class here,” Bezdicek said, “which we’re already hosting, and get them in the training they need without having to outsource that or send them to Ada, Oklahoma City, Tulsa.”
Seasoned officers are already required to do a minimum of 26 hours of in-service training along with 2 hours of mental health training, Bezdicek said, but the Enid academy provides chances to sit in on classes while they’re ongoing.
“It’s all just going to make for better officers,” Bezdicek said.
New training center
The EPD is also planning to build a new training center at 400 W. State, where the Enid Skate Park is currently located. Fuxa said he thinks the construction will hopefully start in the next month or so.
Fuxa said the new facility will feature a virtual shooting simulation system that offers a 360-degree design to immerse officers into a reality-based scenario that can’t be duplicated in the gun range.
“That’s really going to be a boost to us,” he said.
The simulator gives officers real-life situations in which they have to make decisions based on the scenario they’re in, like they’ll have to do while out on the job. This simulator will give them something to draw back on, Fuxa said.
Becoming CLEET-approved comes with many advantages, from saving money to allowing officers to stay close to their families while training, and also giving them the extra boost of learning in their own community, he said.
