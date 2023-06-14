ENID, Okla. — Eight people were sworn in as Enid Police Department officers during a ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2023.
Standing before Judge James Long, officers Matthew Buck, Brandon Gehay, Gage Houston, Cole Lamle, Billie McKinney, Garrett Robertson, Luke Shackleford and Makayla Thornton swore to defend, enforce and obey the Constitution and the laws of the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the charter and ordinances of the city of Enid.
Seven of the eight new officers will begin training in the EPD’s Police Academy next month. Houston, who previously worked at the department, is already CLEET-certified and soon will hit Enid’s streets with a field training officer.
And, there are a few “legacies,” meaning they have familial ties to EPD, within the group.
Making a difference
Buck, a 22-year-old Enid native, enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard after his high school graduation and got a college degree before deciding to join EPD.
His father is Sgt. James Buck, which had some influence on the younger Buck’s decision to go into law enforcement. The other part of his decision to join the field, he said, is because it shares similar values with the military.
“(Those values) are something I wanted to seek on the civilian side,” Buck said.
Buck said he knows a little bit of what to expect from the Police Academy, but he’s looking forward to learning everything.
At EPD, Buck said his goals may include things like joining the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team or Narcotics unit or becoming a detective, but he’s up for anything.
“It’s open-ended,” he said. “I just want to see where it takes me.”
Buck said his overall mission is to serve the Enid community.
“I just want to try and make a difference one day at a time,” he said.
Protecting Enid
Gehay, 22, grew up in the Enid and Covington areas and still is enrolled in Southern Nazarene University online for business.
He worked smaller jobs and on a farm before deciding to pursue a career in law enforcement. Gehay said Enid has been bringing in more and more people recently, which is why he wanted to join EPD.
“I want Enid to be a safe place for people living here,” he said.
Within EPD’s walls, Gehay said he would like to go higher up in rank as much as he can, and he’ll also take any opportunity that comes his way.
Gehay said he’s ready for the Police Academy and is looking forward to building friendships and learning as much as he can so that once he’s out on the streets, he’s prepared for anything that comes his way.
“I just want to be a protector to everyone around me,” he said.
‘What I love to do’
Houston grew up Nokomis, Ill., and moved to Oklahoma with his family when he was 20 years old.
He wanted to have a career in either law enforcement or the military, but ultimately decided to join EPD.
The now-25-year-old first worked with EPD starting in late 2019 for 2½ years before leaving for personal reasons.
He said he loves serving people, though, which is what he’s looking forward to doing again this second time around as a police officer.
“It’s what I love to do — taking care of people,” he said. “Every situation will be different, ... and that’s one of the things I like about it, but that also means you have to prepare for every situation.”
Since Houston already is CLEET-certified, he’ll be out on patrol in about two weeks with an FTO, and he said he would like to potentially join the SWAT Team or maybe become a sergeant in the next few years.
He said he plans on staying with EPD until his retirement and to keep learning throughout his career there.
“I want to keep going with my studies,” he said. “I’ve always been told that once you stop learning, you stop growing, so I want to make sure I keep learning.”
Doing something worthwhile
Lamle is another Enid native and said he’s wanted to join the law enforcement field for quite a while now, as his father is Enid’s City Marshal Justin Lamle, who previously served with both EPD and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Lamle said he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps, but the moment he knew he wanted to become a police officer was while the senior Lamle was a K9 officer.
“I got bit by the police dog, Thor, and after that — I don’t know what clicked, but I said, ‘I want to be a cop,’” he said.
While attending Northern Oklahoma College, Lamle interned at EPD and liked it, leading to his decision to join the local department specifically.
Lamle said he plans on learning a lot in the Police Academy and just doing what he can as a police officer.
“Every day, at least, I can try to make this town a little bit better than what it was,” he said. “I want to make a difference. I love helping people, … and I know as a cop, I can do something I feel is worth it.”
Focusing on the ‘right now’
McKinney, also from Enid, had spent time working for her family’s business and got an associates degree in criminal justice from NOC, and she’s currently working on her bachelor’s degree.
She’s always wanted to be a police officer, she said, and chose EPD because she wanted to serve her hometown.
As a young girl, McKinney thought police officers were cool, and she said she hopes she can now, as a police officer, help inspire other children, too.
“I want to serve our community and be a role model for the younger female generation,” she said.
McKinney will go through the Police Academy and said that she could possibly see herself working in the Investigative Services Division one day.
“But, as of right now, I’m going to primarily focus my attention on being a patrolman and all the things it has to offer,” she said.
Helping the public
Robertson, 22, is originally from Tuttle but moved to Enid because his cousin, officer Brett Moore, works for EPD.
His father and grandfather served as police officers, too, and Robertson is in the Air Force Reserve, as well.
“It’s really big in my family,” Robertson said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps.”
Robertson said he would like to potentially join the SWAT Team or become a driving instructor for EPD one day.
Overall, though, he has one goal.
“Helping the public,” Robertson said.
Striving to serve ‘homeplace’
Shackleford, who is now 21 years old, was raised in a military family, but his mother’s family grew up in Enid.
“So, we went back and forth between Enid and other states and cities three separate times, and finally, we settled down here in 2016,” he said. “Enid’s my homeplace at this point.”
Service and giving back to the local community was established in Shackleford from a young age, which is one of the reasons he was inspired to pursue a career in law enforcement.
His father, the late Nicholas Shackleford, was a detective with EPD before his 2019 death, and EPD Officer Spencer McCarter is his brother.
Shackleford attended the University of Central Oklahoma for criminal justice before coming back to Enid to serve the community and follow in his father’s and brother’s footsteps at EPD.
He said he’s looking forward to the Police Academy, especially the legal block of training, and that he wants to go higher up in rank at EPD, but his biggest aspiration is to become the chief of police one day.
“That’s a big goal, but over time — I would like to work my way up that food chain,” he said.
Overall as a police officer, though, Shackleford said he’s looking forward to helping people with their problems and finding solutions.
“Really, just helping the community,” he said.
‘Helping anybody and everybody’
Thornton, 21, was raised in Enid and previously worked at Garfield County Detention Facility. Her brother and uncle both worked for Enid Public School’s Campus Police, and she wanted to follow in their footsteps by pursuing a law enforcement career.
She was thinking about moving to a different city, but decided to join EPD because “this is home.”
“Enid’s where the family is — this is where the people are,” she said.
Thornton is focused on building up her career at EPD, and she said she would like to become a detective one day.
She’s looking forward to the Police Academy and, after, serving her hometown.
“I’m just looking forward to helping anybody and everybody that I can,” Thornton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.