ENID, Okla. — No evidence of criminal conduct was found regarding allegations made against Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s director at a library board meeting last month.
At the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s Board of Directors meeting on Nov. 16, the allegations, which primarily involved a chat software app called Discord, were brought to the attention of the city manager and city attorney, and then referred to Enid Police Department for an investigation, according to a press release from the city of Enid.
Public commenters at the Nov. 16 meeting alleged “inappropriate use of social media” by Library Director Theri Ray, who recently was named to the position after serving as interim for a year.
EPD found no evidence of criminal conduct, though the release states the city of Enid acknowledges “certain actions were taken” that do not fit the library’s mission, including “online discussions with minors without parental consent on matters outside the core mission of the library.”
“Our mission at the library is to inform and educate patrons and sustain a safe environment for everyone to create, learn and grow,” the release states.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert has directed the permanent cessation of Discord, effective immediately, according to the release. The only authorized social media platforms are Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.
“We acknowledge and support the rights of parents to know what their minor children are doing at the library and on internet platforms used by the library,” the release states. “Further, the library will not conduct or sponsor programs that focus on sex. That is not our mission. We are currently analyzing our processes at the library from requesting a library card to checking out a book or signing up for digital software access using any of our approved apps, to ensure that parental oversight is available and in place.”
According to the release, Gilbert, Ray and library staff are committed to working with the library board, Enid City Commission and the public in updating policies to “make sure that we focus on our mission and are not distracted by societal issues that we are not qualified nor prepared to address.”
“Our goal is to create a safe, inclusive environment conducive to learning,” the release states.
At the Nov. 16 meeting, library board members voted to temporarily shut down the library’s social media sites and recommended an investigation. Reading a statement, board member Joseph Fletcher stated the library board isn’t an active, investigating participant but is closely monitoring the actions of the city manager, city attorney and police department.
