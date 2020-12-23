Enid Police Department is urging Enid residents to register their bicycles with the department, whether the bicycles are currently owned or going to be gifted on Christmas.
By registering, bicycle owners can assist police in recovering bicycles should they ever be stolen.
The department will record the make, model, color, serial number and size of the bicycle, all for free. Those who register their bicycles at the station also can obtain a copy of the registration for their records.
To register a bicycle with EPD, drop by the station with a bicycle or contact the Evidence Division at (580) 616-7007.
EPD recovers around 80 bicycles per year, said Cass Rains, public information coordinator for EPD. Rains said bicycle theft is an underreported crime, so it’s hard to say how many are stolen every year.
