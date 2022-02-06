EPD: Crime in 2021 'not too far off' from 2020; no homicides reported

ENID, Okla. — Despite no homicides occurring in 2021 in Enid, last year’s number of reported assaults remained at levels higher than pre-pandemic, Enid police said.
The number of assaults barely decreased between the two calendar years, going from 1,033 in 2020 to 1,024 in 2021, according to Enid Police Department’s year-end reports.
The years 2018 and 2019 had near-identical numbers, at 836 and 837, respectively.
EPD Capt. Tim Jacobi said he believed the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years could have been a factor in increased assaults.
At least four people were stabbed in 2021 — two within days of each other in August — and at least three were shot.
But Jacobi said 2021’s lack of homicides was a “rare occurrence.” The last time EPD reported no homicides was in 2014.
“We’re extremely pleased that we did not have homicides last year,” he said.
In 2020, five homicides were reported, happening in January, June, August, November and December; in 2019, only one homicide occurred; and 2018 saw three homicides occur.
Officer Walter Tuttle received a Lifesaver Award for providing life-saving measures, including providing a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding, during one of those stabbings, which occurred in late August in the 1200 block of South 2nd.
“I can’t say for sure whether that would have resulted in a homicide had (Tuttle) not intervened, but he most certainly provided life-saving measures,” Jacobi said.
Locally reported crime last year was slightly down compared with 2020, with EPD seeing decreases in four of the seven categories required for federal reporting.
Law enforcement agencies across the nation are required to track and report Part I offenses to the FBI. These more serious crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle thefts.
According to statistics from EPD, 2,572 Part I offenses were reported from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021, which is 100 fewer than 2020’s 2,672.
In 2021, one more rape, 12 more burglaries and eight more motor vehicle thefts were reported, compared with the previous year. There were also eight fewer robberies, nine fewer assaults and 99 fewer larcenies reported than in 2020.
Police took one more report of a rape last year than the 40 reported in 2020, according to EPD. There were also 442 reports of burglaries in 2021, up from 430 in 2020.
Last year also saw an increase in the number of motor vehicle thefts, increasing from 118 in 2020 to 126 in 2021.
Jacobi said most motor vehicle thefts occur when doors are left unlocked and usually increase during the winter and encouraged vehicle owners to lock their car doors; to not leave possessions visible inside; and to never leave vehicles with the keys still inside unattended.
EPD saw a decrease in the number of robberies reported in 2021 at 14, down from 22 in 2020.
Larcenies decreased by nearly 100, accounting for the largest change between 2020 and 2021. Last year, larcenies were in the triple digits at 925, down from 1,024 in 2020.
In 2021, 89,884 calls came into EPD, and the department’s officers generated 11,339 reports.
EPD arrested 1,883 people in 2021.
Jacobi said EPD’s overall crime statistics in 2021 have not been “too far off” from the year prior.
“Our officers have been doing what I believe to be an excellent job, especially considering that our staffing has been down this year,” Jacobi said, “sometimes to the tune of 25% understaffed.”
About 75 officers are employed with EPD.
“Given that, I think we’ve done a pretty good job, and we always want to do better,” he said.