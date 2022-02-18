ENID, Okla. — A clerk at Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine, was killed in a robbery in the early morning hours Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, according to Enid police.

A person fueling a vehicle called 911 after seeing three men enter the store and then hearing gunshots at the store, according to Enid police.

Officers arrived to find the male clerk dead at the scene and the store robbed. Detectives were called to the scene and are actively investigating.

The store has been the scene of a deadly shooting in the past. Danial Glen Johnson was shot and killed in 2010 during a late-night robbery at Maine Street Mini Mart. The murder remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about this or any crime can call police at (580) 242-700 or text 847411 and the keyword EPDTIP. The case number for the shotting is 2022-1347.

This story is breaking and more information will be added as it becomes available.