Enid Police Civil Service Commission has rescheduled its meeting to Wednesday in the training center at the police department.
The special meeting will begin at noon in the EPD building, at 301 W. Garriott.
Commission members will discuss with Chief Brian O’Rourke and administrative staff “relevant police operational issues” — likely related to the department’s current demographic data collection systems, after Enid city commissioners tabled an ordinance proposal Tuesday.
The board also will decide whether to convene into executive session, which is closed to the public, to only discuss and review civil service examinations and city charter provisions for selecting the position of EPD captain. City Attorney Carol Lahman will be in this session.
Thursday’s civil service commission meeting was canceled the day before once the chief’s conference room was determined to be too small for the anticipated number of attendees and allow for social distancing.
The needed venue change was decided too late to have followed state open meeting laws requiring 48-hour notice.
Five members who are residents of Enid make up the commission, one of whom, Capt. Gary Fuxa, is a member of Enid Police Department and acts as secretary to the commission.
