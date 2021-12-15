ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is asking owners of businesses and other properties with registered alarm systems to update their key holder information.
According to EPD, the department has been having issues on alarm calls recently — especially during the overnight hours — due to outdated key holder information.
Police respond to all alarm calls if the alarm system is registered with EPD, and time can be of the essence in cases of true emergencies.
“Having (key holder) information is vital for us to do our jobs expediently and to be able to resolve any issues as quickly as possible,” EPD spokesperson Cass Rains said.
Upon arrival to an alarm call, officers check the location where the alarm sounded for any signs of burglary or foul play and ensure that all doors and windows are secured.
As part of EPD’s response, a representative of the business or property needs to be contacted to determine the cause of the alarm, whether due to an emergency or issue such as a power surge.
To make that contact, EPD maintains a list of all businesses and properties with registered alarm systems that also includes contact information for someone responsible for maintaining that location’s security.
To update business key holder information or to register, visit www.enid.org/services/ police/business-key-holder-registration.
Up to five people can be listed. The information is confidential and will not be shared beyond first responders.
