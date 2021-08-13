ENID, Okla. — A 26-year-old Enid man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he sent sexually explicit text messages to a 13-year-old girl.
Enid Police Department arrested Nicholas Scofield on complaints of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to a press release from EPD.
On Aug. 4, EPD got a report that Scofield sent sexual text messages to a 13-year-old girl on July 31, the release said.
The text Scofield sent the girl asked for a specific sex act to be performed, according to police. The girl told a family member about receiving the text message from Scofield, and then they contacted law enforcement.
Sgt. Aaron Barber arrested Scofield while Scofield was appearing on an unrelated case in Garfield County District Court.
During an interview with Barber, Scofield confessed to sending the text message to the girl, according to the EPD release.
Scofield was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility without incident on Aug. 13. Charges have yet to be filed.
