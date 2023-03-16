ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officers arrested a 40-year-old man Thursday night after ending a nearly six-hour standoff in which the man is accused of firing shots at officers.
Walter Lee Hill Jr. was arrested on six complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon upon a police officer, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, resisting arrest and other outstanding felony warrants, according to an EPD press release.
EPD officers responded at 3:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Elm after receiving a report of a man firing a gun in the air, according to the release. Officers were unable to find the man.
At 4:27 p.m., police received a second call reporting shots fired in the area of 12th and Cypress, according to the release. Upon arrival, officers and detectives were told by a resident the shots were fired in a residence at 421 N. 12th.
When they approached the house, officers and detectives were told by a woman she was shot at by Hill inside the house, according to the release.
As officers formed a perimeter and made announcements to Hill, he fired shots through a west-facing window toward officers, according to the release. Several officers then returned fire.
No one was struck or injured by the gunfire.
EPD’s SWAT Unit was called to the scene, along with deputies from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and officers from North Enid Police Department and Waukomis Police Department.
Officers spoke with Hill via phone several times during the standoff but were unable to convince him to surrender, according to the release. After several hours, gas canisters were deployed.
Members of Payne County Sheriff’s Office drove their armored vehicle to the scene to assist, and as they arrived, Hill surrendered to officers at 9:42 p.m., according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.