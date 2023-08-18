ENID, Okla. — A 44-year-old Enid man was arrested Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2023, after police said he attempted to abduct a 13-year-old boy from a bus stop.
According to Enid Police Department, John Christian Gravlee was arrested about 8 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Birch on complaints of attempted child stealing, impersonating an officer and theft of property.
He also was arrested on a complaint of violating a protective order on an unrelated case.
Officers were called to the scene by the teen’s mother after the boy had been contacted by Gravlee twice over the past two days, according to an EPD news release.
The teen told officers Gravlee approached him Thursday afternoon as he was walking home from school. He said Gravlee asked him if he was his son. The teen told Gravlee he was not and Gravlee left.
Friday morning, Gravlee again approached the teen, asking the teen if he was his other son. The teen said when he told Gravlee he was not, Gravlee then attempted to entice him into his vehicle, offering him a ride, according to EPD. The teen said he did not get in the vehicle and, after missing the bus, went home.
The woman said after her son arrived home, Gravlee began loudly knocking on the door, according to EPD. When she answered, Gravlee asked her if her son was OK.
The woman said she asked Gravlee who he was and Gravlee identified himself as being with the Department of Defense, according to EPD. He told her he was following up on child abduction cases. When the woman asked for his credentials, Gravlee produced a DoD ID card, but would only show her the back of the card. She asked to see the front of it and saw there was a photograph of a woman on the ID.
Officers spoke with Gravlee, who said his son was missing and the teen “looks identical” to his son, according to the EPD news release. When asked for his identification, Gravlee provided officers with the DoD ID card belonging to a woman. Gravlee then was taken into custody and booked on the complaints.
Emerson Middle School sent out an alert from Principal Annie Heathman to parents Friday.
“There is nothing more important to our district than the safety and well-being of our students,” the alert stated. “This is a reminder that, even in a community we love to call home, we must remain vigilant. Please talk with your children and remind them to tell you, the bus driver, a teacher or a principal anytime they see something unusual or is potentially unsafe.”
