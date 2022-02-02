A 38-year-old Enid man was arrested last week on a complaint of forcible oral sodomy, according to Enid Police Department.
Joshua Alan Miller was arrested and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility on the complaint on Jan. 25, according to a press release.
EPD officers responded in the early morning hours of Jan. 25 to an Enid residence regarding a complaint of child sexual abuse.
Responding officers made contact with a woman who said she witnessed a juvenile female and an adult male engaged in a sexual act, the release states.
Patrol officers transported the witness and Miller to EPD, according to police. Detective Austin Lenamond interviewed both the witness and Miller, who subsequently was placed under arrest.
No charges have been filed against Miller in the District Court of Garfield County as of Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.