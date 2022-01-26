jeremy townsend

Jeremy Townsend

 Photo obtained via Enid Police Department's Facebook

ENID, Okla. — A 32-year-old Wakita man was arrested on a complaint of second-degree rape on Wednesday morning following an interview with a detective from Enid Police Department.

On July 18, 2020, Tanner Cunningham, then a patrolman with the EPD, took a report and initiated an investigation regarding the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to an EPD press release.

During the course of the investigation, evidence, including DNA, was collected, and the DNA evidence was submitted to and processed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the release states.

On Jan. 21, 2022, Cunningham, now a detective, received information regarding the DNA evidence from OSBI. Based on that information, Cunningham contacted Jeremy Townsend and arranged an interview with him.

During the interview, the release states Townsend admitted to having sexual intercourse with the teenager. He was arrested following the interview and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

