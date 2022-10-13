ENID, Okla. — It’s not a bird, and it’s not a plane, either.
Local residents looking to the skies may catch glimpses of drones being used by Enid Police Department.
Early Wednesday morning, Capt. Gary Fuxa, Sgts. James McFadden and Tyler Evans and Officer David Sneed spent several hours training with their personal drones and the departmental drone.
Drones are increasingly being used by law enforcement agencies across the nation, and Fuxa said the devices are tools that allow police to do a better job at serving the community.
“The drones are really a truly valuable asset to our community,” Fuxa said. “Overall, I think they’re going to make us all a lot safer.”
The four, along with Chief Bryan Skaggs, are all certified drone pilots through Federal Aviation Administration and have to follow certain rules and regulations to fly their devices for EPD.
Fuxa said officers’ personal drones have been used to assist EPD for a couple of years now, but the departmental drone was received in late July.
EPD’s drone cost $13,000 in total — funded majorly through private donations — and has a “robust platform” with features such as autonomous flight, thermal imaging and a high-power zoom, Fuxa said.
Those features can all help EPD with a variety of things, he said, such as locating missing people and suspects, mapping crime scenes and traffic accidents and giving officers a bird’s eye look at scenes before they go in from the ground.
“Looking at the officer-safety factor — if we can get an aerial view and get eyes on the situation to tell us what’s going on before … our officers can take precautions instead of rushing right in,” Fuxa said.
