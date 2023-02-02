ENID, Okla. — Applications are available for Enid Police Department’s next Citizens Police Academy.
According to a press release from EPD, the deadline for applications is 5 p.m. March 1, and CPA will begin April 4, with participants meeting weekly through June 20.
CPA is not a training class but an “exciting informational class with a behind-the-scenes look” at EPD, the release states, and one of CPA’s goals is to educate Enid residents about the structure and activities of their police department.
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to gain insight and knowledge into what is required of our officers and how their police department operates,” Capt. Warren Wilson said in the release.
Another goal of CPA is to open channels of communication between the public and EPD, and additionally, EPD wants to “develop an understanding of the role of police in the community.”
“The objective of the Academy is not to make police officers out of the graduates, but to make them better informed citizens, with an accurate knowledge of our many responsibilities and functions,” Wilson said in the release.
CPA is taught by officers, detectives and other personnel in their own areas of expertise. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience the real police department with some of the training hands-on, according to the release.
Weekly sessions will cover a range of topics, including patrol, criminal investigations, traffic stops, crime scenes, narcotics, driving under the influence enforcement, officer use-of-force, officer safety, crime prevention and defensive tactics.
CPA will visit the police shooting range, and participants will have the ability to have a ride-along with an officer and the opportunity to shoot a variety of firearms used by police and the SWAT team.
Participants will also be able to meet and talk with many EPD officers, the command staff and the training staff that serves them, the release states.
CPA is free and will meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday except for the final class, which will meet Saturday morning.
Anybody interested in being accepted into CPA must complete an application and pass a background check. Because portions of CPA are hands-on, class size is limited.
Applications are available online at www.enid.org/services/police or in the EPD lobby, 301 W. Garriott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.