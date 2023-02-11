ENID, Okla. — Applications are open for Enid Police Department’s Police Explorers Program for area youth who have an interest in the field of law enforcement.
The Police Explorers Program is for interested individuals who are 14 to 20 years old from the surrounding area, according to an EPD press release.
Explorers meet 6-9 p.m. every other Wednesday at EPD’s Training Center, 401 W. State, and will be assigned uniforms, learn the everyday ins and outs of police work and work alongside EPD officers at events, the release states.
Officer Tobias Plucinski said in the release the program is a great way for participants to learn about law enforcement and about the laws of the state and city they live in; and a great way to explore the profession, the things police officers do and the training they receive.
“You’ll gain leadership experience and have an opportunity to be a leader of the group,” he said in the release. “You’ll be able to do community service, which you can put on your college applications. You’re going to have lots of fun and will get to go to competitions to demonstrate what you’ve learned.”
Applications are available at the Records Division of EPD, 301 W. Garriott, and can be returned there no later than 5 p.m. on March 6, 2023. Applicants must be able to pass a background check and undergo an interview with officers involved with the program and current Explorers.
Sgt. Lee Frisendahl said in the release that the first group of Explorers trained in felony stops, handcuffing technique, building clearing, investigating domestics and firearms training in EPD’s virtual shooting simulator.
“We are looking forward to testing some of their new-found skills in some realistic scenarios,” he said in the release. “They are exposed to some of the same training our officers receive. I was involved with a Law Explorer Post many years ago, and several of the kids involved with it are still involved in law enforcement today.”
Frisendahl said in the release that the program is looking to raise additional funds to provide Explorers with official uniforms.
He said in the release a long-term goal of the program is to have Explorers compete in Law Enforcement Explorer competitions.
“I think the officers and advisors involved are having as much fun as the kids,” Frisendahl said in the release.
Anyone who has questions about applying or about the program can contact Plucinski by calling (580) 616-7083 or emailing tplucinski@enid.org.
