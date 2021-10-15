ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy that had been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from EPD, Citizens Police Academy will return Feb. 2, 2022, and is taught by police officers, detectives and other personnel in their own area of expertise.
Citizens Police Academy is not a training class, according to EPD, but an “exciting, informational class with a behind-the-scenes look” at EPD to educate Enid residents about the structure and activities of the police department.
“We are pleased to begin offering this course again,” Capt. Warren Wilson said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for members of our community to gain insight and knowledge into what is required of our officers and how their police department operates.”
Another goal of the academy, according to the release, is to open channels of communication between the public and the department. Additionally, EPD wants to develop an understanding of the police role in the community.
“The objective of the academy is not to make police officers out of the graduates, but to make them better informed citizens, with an accurate knowledge of our many responsibilities and functions,” Wilson said.
Citizens Police Academy is a free, 13-week program that will meet 6-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
The weekly two-and-a-half-hour classes will cover a range of topics, including patrol, criminal investigations, traffic stops, crime scenes, narcotics, DUI enforcement, officer use-of-force, officer safety, crime prevention and defensive tactics.
Citizens Police Academy will visit the police shooting range, and participants will have opportunities to do a ride-along with an officer and to shoot a variety of firearms used by the police and SWAT Team, according to the release.
In addition, participants will be able to meet and talk with many of the officers, as well as the command and training staff that serves them.
Those interested in being accepted must complete an application and pass a background check. Because portions of Citizens Police Academy are hands-on, class size is limited.
Applications are available online at www.enid.org/services/police or in the EPD lobby, 301 W. Garriott.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.