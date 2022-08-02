ENID, Okla. — Three people were transported to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after being overcome by carbon monoxide Saturday at an Enid church.
According to Enid Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad Mantz, the six people were overcome at the church at 1724 W. Broadway, where propane burners or cookers were being used in the basement.
“It is something that people need to be aware of,” Mantz said. “It looked like what I would call a fish fryer. Those fryers are not intended to be used indoors. Using those in the basement is what contributed to the build up of CO in the building.”
EFD was called to the scene for a medical emergency, he said, with one person inside the church reporting medical issues. A few minutes later, medical assistance was dispatched again, Mantz said.
Mantz said firefighters decided to inspect the building after the two medical calls, and it was determined there was carbon monoxide in the building.
Three people were transported by LIFE EMS, while three others were treated on scene for carbon monoxide exposure.
Also Saturday, firefighters responded to a small kitchen fire at a house at 1215 E. Oklahoma. The apparent grease fire was contained on the stove top, according to an EFD report.
LIFE EMS was called to the scene, as the occupant had inhaled some smoke, but no one was transported, according to EFD.
No one else was injured and damage did not seem to extend beyond the stovetop, Mantz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.