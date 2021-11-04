Veterans and first responders will be honored during this year’s Veterans parade. The event includes patriotic floats, veterans of all eras support vehicles from first responders, classic cars, motorcycles, bands and much more.
Enid’s Veterans Day Parade will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The parade starts at the corner of Grand and Maine.
Entrants are still being sought and include, but are not limited to, patriotic floats, veterans of all eras, first responder support vehicles, classic cars, motorcycles, civic groups and organizations, bands and twirlers. Food trucks will be on site.
Those wishing more information or a parade entry form can call (580) 231-7964 or email makawichasha@yahoo.com.
Following the parade, there will be a static aircraft display, food trucks, vendors and a car show downtown. For more information or to enter a float in the parade, contact Bill Cooley at (580) 231-7964.
